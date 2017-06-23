E-platform for Yerevan transport reforms to kick off in July

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The e-platform for community collaboration on Yerevan public transport reforms will start operating in July.
At the meeting held by Deputy Yerevan Mayor Vahe Nikoyan, Head of Technology Management Center of Yerevan City CJSC Sargis Manukyan said the e-platform will enable the capital’s residents to participate in public discussions of reforms.
The parties discussed the expert group’s remarks on the consulting agency’s previous report and presented suggestions regarding the purchase procedures for the new bus route network, integrated fees, and ticket system.
The first session of the expert working group on Yerevan public transport reforms took place on April 20 this year.
The new bus route network, integrated fees, and ticket system program is jointly implemented by WYG International (Great Britain) and Ameria CJSC.
