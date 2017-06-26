372 views

Yerevan historical buildings to have advertising passports


Photo: D.Smirnov


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Design and Advertising Department of Staff of Yerevan Municipality suggested involving elaboration of advertising passports for historical buildings in the 5-year development program.

This was reported during yet another working consultation at Yerevan Municipality.

Advertising passport implies certain rules on placing ads: areas, sizes and types, taking into consideration architectural specifics of given buildings.

Advertising passports for 60 building historical and cultural buildings will be soon released.

Last week Yerevan Municipality inventoried and removed advertisements, which obscured the visibility of information boards.

