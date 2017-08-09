Yerevan reveals ad specs for historical buildings

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Yerevan Municipality introduced today the “advertising passports” (advert specifications) for buildings of historical and cultural importance.



The discussion included representatives of business entities operating in 60 buildings covered in the program, in particular, historical buildings on Abovyan, Tumanyan, and Zakyan streets.



Yerevan Deputy Mayor Davit Ohanyan noted that the program will regulate ads on the mentioned buildings’ walls in accordance with their specifications.



“I am certain this approach will become an example and the same principle will expand on all buildings in the capital,” Davit Ohanyan said.



The specifications indicate the sizes, types, materials, and places where ads are allowed in the given building. That will prevent the ads from disturbing the appearance and perception of the architectural monument in its entirety with unfit image and placement.



Experts from Yerevan Municipality cooperated with specialists from the Agency of of Protection of Historical and Culural Monuments of Armenian Ministry of Culture.



“The business entities in question can view the “passports” on http://www.yerevangovazd.am, where we indicated advert specifications for each building. We’re also ready to hear your offers, if they comply with the concepts of advertisement in Yerevan and take into account architectural peculiarities of the buildings,” said Head of External Design and Advertising Department of Yerevan Municipality Araz Baghdasaryan.



All offers about advert specifications should be addressed to info@yerevangovazd.am until August 20 for the municipality’s review.



The discussions will continue until August 20 and cover 60 buildings of historical and cultural significant. Afterwards, the business entities working in the monuments will be provided a 20-day period to adjust their adverts to the established specifications.