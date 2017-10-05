Yerevan Municipality holds talks on new ropeway

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan met with Doppelmayr Seilbahnen (Austria) Project manager Valery Yashin to discuss possible investment in a new ropeway for the Armenian capital.

Press service of the Yerevan Municipality informed that Mr Yashin arrived in Armenia by the municipality’s invitation.



Taron Margaryan stressed that construction of a new ropeway would be essential in the context of transport reforms in Yerevan.



“It is the policy adopted by Yerevan Municipality to develop touristm infrastructure, which will facilitate implementation of our goal to make Yerevan a center of tourism. I believe a ropeway will be essential in developing the sector. Yerevan Municipality is ready to support similar projects,” said the mayor.



Valery Yashin noted that given Yerevan’s relief landscape and traffic jams caused by growing transport flows, a ropeway can take some load off of the capital’s traffic.



The parties agreed to create a joint working group that will carry out a professional research on Yerevan infrastructure, as well as possibilities and options to realize the project.