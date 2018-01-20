Draft transport network for Yerevan introduced

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The expert working group for public transport system improvement of Yerevan has held its first session this year.

According to the statement of Yerevan Municipality, Chairman of the group, Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Vahe Nikoyan presented the draft public transport network for Yerevan, developed by WYG management consultant company.



The new project provides for reduction of existing transportation means and lines for three times. Moreover, current 115 lines will be reduced to 42, and 2039 transport means to 939. As compared to the existing system, the new one will operate in accordance with the complementarity principle.



“The new project excludes repeated routes. At the same time, the transport means will be equally available in all parts of the capital. It’s also worth noting that the existing routes did not serve as a foundation for the elaboration of the new project,” Vahe Nikoyan said.



According to the new project, the new network is elaborated for buses, trolleybuses and integrated underground system without including the exploitation of minibuses. Besides, the initiators of the project took into consideration a number of norms, which relate to road and bus stop capacity, technical capabilities, volume of passenger flows, frequency of arrivals.



It’s been the first time that Armenia elaborates a public transport network, in accordance with professional expertise.



The study and final approval of the new network will be followed by providing public awareness.