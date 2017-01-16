Meline Avagyan. Letter to Syeda Ghulam Fatima

“Always look forward and keep going, whatever happens”



Dear Syeda Ghulam Fatima, this is the best advice I have ever received since I became conscious about our world and humanity. Do You know why the world is so inhumane place to live? Do You know why people hate each other so much? Do You know why people around me teach me to hate instead of finding ways to love and to respect? Do You know why people spread hatred instead of love and care? At first I said to myself “I wish this woman could teach me the answers and solutions of the questions I have been giving to myself since I faced the cruelty of human race”.



You taught me!



The solution is LOVE.



What should one feel to rescue her own life for other people who are not family members given by nature but dear ones by one’s choice. What should one feel in order to fight against people who are not able to love, who do not know the meaning of this most powerful word. One should feel LOVE. Love to humanity, love to the whole world.

When I was a little girl, I used to pray to God and ask him about my future, I don’t know why it would bother me since then, I was too young to think about the future, wasn’t I? I would ask God to have my own orphanage or retirement home and be able to take care about all the little children and old people who are in need. I wouldn’t understand why not to ask to end all the things that mostly cause children to grow up without parents and elderly to stay without care. Of course in cases where we are able. That’s because I used to think about myself only, not those who were in need, but only me, as it would make me proud of myself.



Now, when I’m mature and already not that dreamer and selfish girl of the past, I am inspired to make a change, to make the things better where I am able to change, where I live, which is close to me.



One day a teenage girl was fighting with her father, she was saying that being humanitarian is not a way which should bring us to succeed, she wanted to succeed and she was sure that being kind and humane would not bring her where she wanted to be. Her father used to say “ Do your best to be as humane as you can, love everything around you, transform the negative to positive and you will see where it will bring you. When you face cruelty, don’t be discouraged, continue your way, always look forward and keep going whatever happens”. Yes, that girl was me.



I understood the meaning of the words my father used to say and still is saying with your help. You are a vivid example of a woman who looks forward despite all the inhumane things happening around her, despite the thing that you could die one day while fighting against people who carry inside them something inhumane and disgraced. You are me and I am all the other people who raise their voice and act against all the brutality around us.



Thanks to you, I am now convinced that if we want to change something we should act and lead until we change it to the better.



You brought the change, so I shall



Thank you



Meline





