Armenia stresses importance of enhanced English education

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan said today they are working on the agenda for development of foreign languages education.

He made that statement at the meeting with UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Margaret Farnworth and Director of British Council Armenia Arevik Saribekyan.



Levon Mkrtchyan attached importance to increasing the number of schools with enhanced English education in Armenia, retraining teachers, raising the popularity of English, and intensifying efforts in practical measures for development.



Judith Farnworth assured that the Embassy will actively participate in the deepening of cooperation in different circles of education system and implementation of concrete programs.