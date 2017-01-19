UN puts Armenia on Honour Roll

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia has been included in the UN Honour Roll of 2017 for paying regular regular budget assessments fully and timely.
Armenian MFA informed that in January 2017 Armenia transferred USD 151 338 in membership dues for 2017 to the United Nations regular budget.
The Honour Roll lists the member states that fully paid their regular budget assessments to the UN regular budget within 30 working days of current year.
As of 10 January 2017, the Honour Roll includes 9 UN member states out of total 193.
