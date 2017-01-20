Nalbandian and Lavrov discuss Armenian PM’s visit to Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian had a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on January 19 in Moscow.
Armenian MFA informed that the Ministers discussed the process of implementation of the agreements reached by the heads of the two countries.
Edward Nalbandian and Sergey Lavrov also touched on preparations for Armenian Prime Minister’s official visit to Moscow, scheduled for the next week.
The parties talked about the NK issue as well, in particular, discussing implementation of the agreements reached at Vienna and St. Petersburg summits in 2016.
