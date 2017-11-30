Georgian Prime Minister to pay official visit to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili will arrive in Armenia on December 1 for an official visit.
The Government of Armenia informed that Kvirikashvili will have meetings with Armenian President, Prime Minister, and the Speaker of the Parliament.
Georgian Prime Minister will pay his respect to the victims of the Armenian Genocide at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial.
Giorgi Kvirikashvili will also visit Tumo Center for Creative Technologies.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.