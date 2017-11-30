Georgian Prime Minister to pay official visit to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili will arrive in Armenia on December 1 for an official visit.

The Government of Armenia informed that Kvirikashvili will have meetings with Armenian President, Prime Minister, and the Speaker of the Parliament.



Georgian Prime Minister will pay his respect to the victims of the Armenian Genocide at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial.



Giorgi Kvirikashvili will also visit Tumo Center for Creative Technologies.