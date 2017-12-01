874 views

Georgian PM’s visit to Armenia delayed


Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili
Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili

Photo: https://sova.news/


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Upon the request from the Georgian side, Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili’s visit to Armenia was delayed.

According to the Armenian government’s press service, the visit will take place after the Georgian Parliament approves the composition of the government.

Giorgi Kvirikashvili was supposed to arrive in Armenia today.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | December 1, 2017 14:48
Toivo Klaar promises to “spare no effort’ to promote NK peace

Foreign Policy | December 1, 2017 11:24
Newly-appointed EU Special Representative visits Armenian MFA

Society | December 1, 2017 10:50
Samantha Power joins the Aurora Prize Selection Committee
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017