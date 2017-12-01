Georgian PM’s visit to Armenia delayed

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Upon the request from the Georgian side, Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili’s visit to Armenia was delayed.
According to the Armenian government’s press service, the visit will take place after the Georgian Parliament approves the composition of the government.
Giorgi Kvirikashvili was supposed to arrive in Armenia today.
