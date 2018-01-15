U.S. urges Azerbaijan to release sentenced journalists

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The United States is disturbed by the sentencing of Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Mukhtarli to a six-year prison term.

U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert said this in a press statement.



“Mr. Mukhtarli was reportedly abducted in Georgia on May 30 and subsequently arrested in Azerbaijan on smuggling and related charges, widely considered to be politically motivated.



We urge the government of Azerbaijan to release Mr. Mukhtarli and all those incarcerated for exercising their fundamental freedoms.



We continue to closely follow the Georgian investigation into the reported abduction, and reiterate our call that it be full, transparent, and timely”, Heather Nauert said.