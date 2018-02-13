Bulgarian President expects ‘measurable results’ from visit to Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev has stated that his visit to Armenia “fills a real gap, since there has been no such visit in ten years”.

“It is the best precondition for development of our relations in all areas. I am happy that my visit will have concrete, measurable results. I expect us to sign four very important documents today,” Rumen Radev said during the private conversation with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.



President Sargsyan expressed the hope that his Bulgarian counterpart’s visit to Armenia will be successful.



“Although it has been nearly ten years since my state visit to Bulgaria, I remember it with affection, as I received a warm welcome and saw many displays of friendliness. I would like to state with pleasure that we have recorded significant achievements in last 25 years. Although we have yet to realize fully the potential of cooperation between our two countries, our common achievements are natural. They result from the basis of our relations, which is historically strong friendship,” said the Armenian president.