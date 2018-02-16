Xinyu Dai: We found a population of planets in the lens galaxy

A University of Oklahoma astrophysics team has discovered for the first time a population of planets beyond the Milky Way galaxy.



Xinyu Dai, professor in the Homer L. Dodge Department of Physics and Astronomy, OU College of Arts and Sciences, with OU postdoctoral researcher Eduardo Guerras, made the discovery with data from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, a telescope in space that is controlled by the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory. Until this study, there has been no evidence of planets in other galaxies.



A paper, “Probing Planets in Extragalactic Galaxies Using Quasar Microlensing,” by Dai and Guerras on this study has been published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, a leading journal in astrophysics.



Professor Dai gave an exclusive interview to Mediamax about his study.



Professor Dai, why did this direction attract you so?



Gravitational microlensing is such a powerful tool to study the background objects (supermassive black holes in our case) in detail and foreground object as well (lens galaxy and its content). We are able to study properties of objects that cannot be directly measured in the near future. As we build better and better telescopes, we can always use microlensing on top of them to probe even further objects.



No evidence of planets in other galaxies has been found until this study. What exactly did you intend to find out when you started?



Photo: REUTERS