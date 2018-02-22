Toivo Klaar: Vienna, St Petersburg and Geneva agreements should be implemented

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar will be visiting Armenia February 22-23. On the eve of his week he gave an exclusive interview to Mediamax.



Toivo Klaar worked as Head of Division for Central Asia at the European External Action Service in 2014-2017. In 2013-2014 he was the Head of EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia.Earlier, he held different positions in the European External Action Service, European Commission, and Foreign Ministry of Estonia.



What will be the main topic of discussion during your visit to South Caucasus?



This is my second visit to both Armenia and Azerbaijan in my new capacity. Following my appointment as the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia in November 2017, I paid my first and introductory visits to the three countries in the region in late November-early December 2017.



This time, my visit to Armenia includes consultations with President Sargsyan and Foreign Minister Nalbandian. I plan to discuss issues relating to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and also regional issues. I am sure we will have the possibility to touch on aspects of the bilateral cooperation between Armenia and the European Union as well, which is entering an important phase with the new bilateral Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.



Photo: Press service of the Armenian President