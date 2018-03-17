Halle Butvin: We want America to feel the warmth of the Armenian people

For the first time Armenia will be broadly presented at the annual Smithsonian Folklife Festival. The festival will take place June 27-July 1 and July 4-8 in Washington, DC. It is produced by the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage. Over 50 years, the Festival has brought more than 30,000 musicians, artists, performers, craftspeople, cooks and others from over 100 countries to strengthen and preserve cultures by presenting them on the National Mall in Washington, DC.



This year the Festival will be international and will present the cultural heritage of Armenia, Africa and Catalonia. Armenia is the first country from the region to be featured. The annual ten-day event is free to the public, people can experience living traditions, learn about Armenia and its cultural identity through tasting Armenian food and wine. Armenian cooks will teach visitors to cook lavash in tonir, make cheese, and grill khorovats. Besides, people will be able to engage with Armenian designers and artisans, learn and try their hand at weaving, embroidery and carving. Feasting will be continued till evening with concerts featuring Armenian folk and jazz music.



Mediamax talked to Halle Butvin, one of the program’s curators.



2018 Festival's attention will turn internationally and will highlight the cultural heritage of Armenia, Africa and Catalonia. How and why have been chosen particularly these cultures?



The theme of this year's festival is a community-based cultural heritage enterprise. So we were looking for programs that we can tell the story of a particular place and people. For Armenia we were looking more at enterprises of businesses related to food, wine, crafts and how those enterprises keep Armenian culture vibrate.



It is the first time that Armenia takes part in the festival and it is also the first country from the region.



The festival is based on research and the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage has teams of curators that each year decides the project based on themes, as well as the research and the relationships that the curators have. Armenia was selected because we have a program with Armenia called My Armenia Cultural Heritage Tourism. It has enabled our research center to be working for the last three years in Armenia, so that was how we decided to move forward with an Armenian festival.



Because we have been doing a lot of research which is very exciting, we thought that now it is actually a really good time to present the cultural heritage of Armenia at the festival.



You have recently visited Armenia. Was the visit related to the festival?



I have a few different projects in Armenia. I started working in Armenia in 2014 - I was part of the team at My Armenia Cultural Heritage Tourism Program with Smithsonian and USAID. I run artisan initiative for the My Armenian program and I also worked with the local festival organizers. It was only last year that I decided to curate the program for the festival.



Halle Butvin in Armenia Photo: Halle Butvin’s archive

Photo: Smithsonian Institution

Photo: Sossi Madzounian/ Smithsonian Institution