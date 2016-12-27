850 shots are released in the direction of Armenian positions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On the night of December 26 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 70 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, applying fire weapons of different caliber.

About 850 shots were released in the direction of Armenian positions.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied 60 mm mortar launcher (1 shell) in the Southern direction (Hadrut) of Line of Contact.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army counteracted against Azerbaijan’s provocative actions only in case of strict necessity.