530 views

850 shots are released in the direction of Armenian positions


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On the night of December 26 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 70 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, applying fire weapons of different caliber.

About 850 shots were released in the direction of Armenian positions.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied 60 mm mortar launcher (1 shell) in the Southern direction (Hadrut) of Line of Contact.

Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army counteracted against Azerbaijan’s provocative actions only in case of strict necessity.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | December 27, 2016 11:00
850 shots are released in the direction of Armenian positions

Foreign Policy | December 27, 2016 09:16
EAEU doesn’t realize its potential in full, Armenian President says

Politics | December 26, 2016 15:44
Seyran Ohanyan: April offensive legitimized Artsakh borders
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2016