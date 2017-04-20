Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 40 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Throughout the day and on the night of April 19, Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact with Artsakh for around 40 times.
Over 500 shots were released in the direction of Armenian positions from firearms of various calibers. Azerbaijani Armed Forces also applied sniper rifles of different calibers.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.