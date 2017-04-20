658 views

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 40 times


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Throughout the day and on the night of April 19, Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact with Artsakh for around 40 times.

Over 500 shots were released in the direction of Armenian positions from firearms of various calibers. Azerbaijani Armed Forces also applied sniper rifles of different calibers.

