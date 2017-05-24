Soldier killed in Artsakh

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today morning Azerbaijani side fatally wounded serviceman of NKR Defense Army Karen Danielyan (born in 1996) in the Northern direction of NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

During the day and on the night of May 19 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 100 times on the Contact Line, applying fire weapons of different caliber. Over 1750 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces used mounted antitank grenade launcher (32 shells) in the Eastern direction and 60 mm mortar launcher (7 shells) in the Northeastern direction of the Contact Line.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army returned fire to suppress Azerbaijan's offensive activity.