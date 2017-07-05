Co-Chairs call upon the sides to cease military action

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs stated they “have received information of renewed violence late in the evening on 4 July at Alkhanli village of Fizuli region that resulted in casualties, including civilians”.

“The Minsk Group Co-Chairs urgently call upon the sides to cease military action. Violence only begets further violence and accomplishes nothing. The only responsible and humane way to resolve this long-standing conflict is for the sides to return to the negotiation table in good faith.



The Co-Chairs extend their condolences to the families of the victims”, the statement says.