Khachatur Khachatryan: Mathematics is the queen of science and its servant

Mathematics is the driving force of love, justice, and progress. Mediamax and VOLO launch a joint project, MathArt. It will tell about the talents developing Mathematics in Armenia, and their work.



Mathematics is of key value in the modern world and we hope that MathArt will help attract Armenian youngsters into that particular science.



Senior researcher at the Institute of Mathematics of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) of Armenia, Doctor of physico-mathematical sciences Khachatur Khachatryan, describes his and human life by the Pythagorean Theorem.



“The Pythagorean Theorem is one of the most stable facts in science. Today, of course, it’s considered as something simple, but it’s nevertheless one of the most brilliant things in the history of mankind. Even if humanity disappears from earth, the Pythagorean Theorem will still remain intact,” he says.



Mathematics - an endless ocean



Khachatur’s parents are both mathematicians, so his household revolved around mathematics. In the 6th grade he transferred to Physics and Mathematics Specialized School and ever since then has been addicted.



“Besides my parents I was hugely inspired by the king of Armenian Mathematics Sergey Mergelyan, my professors, my scientific supervisor, Academician Vladimirov and many other foreign scientists. Today mathematics and I go through life side by side. Sometimes I would even bolt up in the middle of the night just to solve a math problem. I can’t imagine my life without math,” claims the 35-year-old mathematician.



After finishing school with honors, Khachatur Khachatryan entered Yerevan State University’s Faculty of Mathematics and Mechanics. During those years at the university he realized that it was his destiny.



Khachatur Khachatryan Photo: Mediamax

The chain of mathematical interests

The secret of keeping young people in science

Interdisciplinary scientific link