Data science: great job for those who are on a mission to discover the truth

Mathematics is the driving force of love, justice, and progress. Mediamax and VOLO launch a joint project, MathArt. It will tell about the talents developing Mathematics in Armenia, and their work.



Mathematics is of key value in the modern world and we hope that MathArt will help attract Armenian youngsters into that particular science.



Habet Madoyan is a Doctor of Economics, data science specialist, a visiting lecturer at the American University of Armenia (Applied Statistics and Data Analysis), co-founder of Datamotus. On the crossroad of mathematics and economics, he “collects enormous amount of information on the palm of his hand”. He is a pro in data mining, processing, analysis and interpretation.



Habet Madoyan Photo: Mediamax

Data science in Armenia

Habet Madoyan Photo: Mediamax

Data science experts are always searching and exploring

Another glance at the world

Habet Madoyan Photo: Mediamax

Continuous search for truth

Habet Madoyan Photo: Mediamax

Probabilities and life