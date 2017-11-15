Karen Keryan: Math is all around us, you should be willing to find it

Mathematics is the driving force of love, justice, and progress. Mediamax and VOLO launch a joint project, MathArt. It will tell about the talents developing Mathematics in Armenia, and their work.



Mathematics is of key value in the modern world and we hope that MathArt will help attract Armenian youngsters into that particular science.



One of the things Karen Keryan enjoyed most when he was a kid was solving complicated math problems. It has become a guiding line in his life since then and opened an entirely new world for him- the world of mathematics.



He has a degree in mathematics and physics and believes that math is one of the driving forces of life. “Everything is being modeled and eventually turns into a math problem. Mathematics is the beginning and the end of everything,” he says.



Karen has always loved math and used to take part in Olympiads at school, and he is the only one in his family to become a mathematician.



“When I was finishing school and it was time to decide which direction I was going in, I was pondering between economics and math but after just a two-minute talk with my sister I chose the latter and applied to the faculty of Mathematics and was admitted after an interview. I have been at the faculty ever since 2001.”



Karen Keryan Photo: Mediamax

Karen Keryan Photo: Mediamax

