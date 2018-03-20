Anna Srapionyan: The language of writing the universe

Mathematics is the driving force of love, justice, and progress. Mediamax and VOLO launch a joint project, MathArt. It will tell about the talents developing Mathematics in Armenia, and their work.



Mathematics is of key value in the modern world and we hope that MathArt will help attract Armenian youngsters into that particular science.



Anna Srapionyan, PhD Candidate in Applied Mathematics at the Center for Applied Mathematics of Cornell University, discovered mathematics in 6th grade, when she studied at the Physics and Mathematics specialized school after A. Shahinyan.



“During my school years, Olympic study groups and Olympiads, where we were solving non-standard problems, got me interested in and hooked on mathematics. So, it was quite logical that I chose mathematics as a major after school. I knew I loved it and I would never get bored of it,” says Anna, who in 2009 received the Armenian Presidential award for “Best Student in IT Sphere”. Her path in mathematics began at the Department of Mathematics and Mechanics of the Yerevan State University.



When everything becomes a theorem



When you immerse in mathematics, you bring the mathematical mentality into your everyday life whether you want it or not. After having studied math for a while, I began to rely on my logic more often. Everything becomes a theorem and you start proving it or denying it. I also noticed that mathematicians are more strategic and it is easier for us to perceive abstract concepts. I would even go so far as to say that very often we prefer the abstract to simpler and easier concrete examples.



Every branch of mathematics is full of beautiful formulas. I myself love continuous models.



Anna Srapionyan Photo: Ksenia Verdiyan

Photo: University of Chicago

Freedom - a very important tool

Anna Srapionyan Photo: Ksenia Verdiyan

Anna Srapionyan Photo: Harut Abrahamyan

Armenia’s advantages and precondition for becoming recognizable

Anna Srapionyan Photo: Ksenia Verdiyan

FAST’s possibilities for mathematics