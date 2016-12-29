631 views

Armenian President: “We hope to hold “the best elections””


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said that “the government is committed to organize elections in accordance with Armenian Constitution and international standards in spring of 2017, hoping that those will be “the best elections in 25 years of our independence”.

Armenian President said this on December 28, delivering a speech at the reception held in Armenian Foreign Ministry on the occasion of New Year and Christmas holidays.

“I am sure that Parliamentary elections of 2017 will serve as an important milestone to bring our vision of effective governance in Armenia to life. I am glad that we have witnessed this year an example of political maturity, when political forces, represented in National Assembly, were able reach a consensus in setting mechanisms to control the elections. I would like to thank the international donors for the financial and advisory support.

The Armenian authorities are committed to organize elections in compliance with the Armenian Constitution and international standards in spring of 2017, hoping that those will be the best elections in 25 years of our independence. We will closely cooperate with the international community, expecting from the latter constructive, responsible and impartial involvement in the process,” Serzh Sargsyan said.

