1249 views

Armenia’s Unity Party to negotiate with other political forces


Vardan Oskanyan
Vardan Oskanyan

Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Unity Party, headed by Former Foreign Minister of Armenia Vardan Oskanyan, decided today to intensify negotiations with other political forces “to make final decisions”.

“The Board authorized Deputy Chairpeople of the party Stepan Margaryan and Elinar Vardanyan, as well as the Board coordinator Andranik Tevanyan to hold active consultations with political and public forces and other circles of the society,” informed Unity Party press service.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | January 10, 2017 16:27
Yerevan Municipality to offer free parking for electric cars

Nagorno Karabakh | January 10, 2017 15:14
Nalbandian expresses hope in consistency from mediators

Armenia-Turkey | January 10, 2017 14:47
Armenia-Turkey relations have no precondition for progress, expert says
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017