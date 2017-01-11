Armenia’s Unity Party to negotiate with other political forces

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Unity Party, headed by Former Foreign Minister of Armenia Vardan Oskanyan, decided today to intensify negotiations with other political forces “to make final decisions”.

“The Board authorized Deputy Chairpeople of the party Stepan Margaryan and Elinar Vardanyan, as well as the Board coordinator Andranik Tevanyan to hold active consultations with political and public forces and other circles of the society,” informed Unity Party press service.