Armenian President pays working visit to Astana

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan departed today for a working visit to Kazakhstan.
President Sargsyan will participate in the opening ceremony of Astana Expo-2017 International Specialized Exhibition.
The exhibition under “Future Energy” motto is dedicated to alternative sources of energy and “green” technologies. The participating countries will introduce their energy saving technologies, as well as the latest developments in use of alternative energy sources.
