Medical Aid Program for Syrian Armenian kicks off

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Medical Aid to Needy Syrian-Armenians in Armenia program was launched today in Yerevan.

Izmirlian Foundation is the initiator and supporter of the program. The project is co-financed by Izmirlian Foundation and Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. Izmirlian Foundation will implement this program, which will provide special rates for Syrian Armenians on medical services at the center.



The partnering structures are Armenian Ministry of Diaspora, Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), and Center for Coordination of Syrian-Armenians' Issues NGO, "Aleppo" Compatriotic Charitable Organization.