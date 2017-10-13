283 views

Armenian MES and UN to cooperate in preventing disasters


Photo: MES


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received today Paola Albrito, Head of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) Regional Office for Europe.

According to the Armenian MES, the sides discussed the opportunities of improving the methodology and mechanisms of reduction and prevention of disaster risks in Armenia and elimination of the consequences, applying the best European expertise in the sector. 

Davit Tonoyan remarked that it is more efficient and financially beneficial for the state to invest in the prevention of disasters rather than in elimination of the consequences.

The sides also discussed the issue of incorporating the strategy for reducing disaster risks from the state and regional levels to community level, noting that every community essentially needs to have a strategy of its own.

Highly appreciating the Armenian expertise in elaboration of strategies for reducing disaster risks, Paola Albrito noted that regionally Armenia is one of the leading countries in this sector.

