Yerevan to host a conference on protection of religious groups

Yerevan/Mediamax/. On November 22 Yerevan will host OSCE conference on "Preventing and Responding to Hate Incidents and Crimes against Christians and Members of other Religious Groups”.

Edward Nalbandian informed about this today, participating in OSCE Mediterranean Conference in Palermo.



“We invite all our partners from the Mediterranean region to participate and contribute to this event,” Armenian FM said.



Edward Nalbandian stressed that the security in OSCE and Mediterranean regions are interconnected.



Touching upon the experience of Armenia in providing shelter for refugees, Edward Nalbandian reminded that the country received 22 000 refugees only from Syria, becoming the third country in Europe by population ratio admitting Syrian refugees.



“This resulted in a number of issues for our country, which has already sheltered hundreds of refugees from Azerbaijan in the near past. The refugees are provided with a number of benefits including advanced process for getting permanent residence permit and citizenship, simplified options for entering educational institutions or labor market, availability of affordable residence, scholarships and healthcare services, as well as flexible taxation mechanisms and favorable business environment,” Armenian FM said.



Edward Nalbandian stressed that Armenia has also lent a helping hand to people who need support in Syria, providing continuous humanitarian aid.