Armenian President sends letter of condolences to Donald Trump

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a letter of condolences to President of the United States of America Donald Trump on the shooting at Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, which left tens of innocent people dead or injured.

According to Armenian presidential press service, Serzh Sargsyan expressed his condolences to Donald Trump and families of the victims, wishing them strength and courage, well as well as soonest recovery to the injured.