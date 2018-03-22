Zuckerberg admits mistake, presents action plan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Facebook founder & CEO Mark Zuckerberg has commented on the company’s recent scandal.

Last week several media outlets have reported that Cambridge Analytica managed to “acquire” personal data of around 50 million Facebook users, which was later used for propaganda in Donald Trump’s favor during the U.S. presidential elections.



“We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you. I’ve been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again. The good news is that the most important actions to prevent this from happening again today we have already taken years ago. But we also made mistakes, there’s more to do, and we need to step up and do it,” Zuckerberg stated.



Mark Zuckerberg posted a note on his Facebook page, accounting the history of Facebook’s relationship with Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan and Cambridge Analytica, which Kogan founded.



