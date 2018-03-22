Zuckerberg admits mistake, presents action plan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Facebook founder & CEO Mark Zuckerberg has commented on the company’s recent scandal.
Last week several media outlets have reported that Cambridge Analytica managed to “acquire” personal data of around 50 million Facebook users, which was later used for propaganda in Donald Trump’s favor during the U.S. presidential elections.
“We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you. I’ve been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again. The good news is that the most important actions to prevent this from happening again today we have already taken years ago. But we also made mistakes, there’s more to do, and we need to step up and do it,” Zuckerberg stated.
Mark Zuckerberg posted a note on his Facebook page, accounting the history of Facebook’s relationship with Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan and Cambridge Analytica, which Kogan founded.
He has reminded that in 2007 Facebook started cooperating with apps that could access users’ data to varying extent.
Zuckerberg has informed that Facebook changed that collaboration platform in 2014 to dramatically limit the data apps could access. However, Aleksandr Kogan and Cambridge Analytica used the data they had acquired via Kogan’s app before the changes.
Zuckerberg has listed the actions that Facebook will undertake in order to protect users’ sensitive data. First, Facebook will investigate all apps that had access to large amounts of information before the changes of 2014 and conduct a full audit of any app with suspicious activity.
Second, Facebook will remove developers’ access to your data if you haven’t used their app in 3 months.
Finally, in the next month, Facebook will show everyone a tool at the top of News Feed with the apps you’ve used and a way to revoke those apps’ permissions to your data.
“We already have a tool to do this in your privacy settings, and now we will put this tool at the top of your News Feed to make sure everyone sees it,” wrote Zuckerberg.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.