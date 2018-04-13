American Corners in Armenia hold Reading Marathon

Yerevan /Mediamax/. 5 American Corners in Armenia hold National Library Week on April 16-23, which the United States celebrates on April 8-14 this year.

Today the Reading Marathon featured U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills and other U.S. diplomats, each reader taking turns to read for five minutes English or Armenian excerpts from “A Wrinkle in Time,” a classic piece of U.S. fiction by author Madeleine L’Engle.



“Libraries are the heart of societies. We gather in them, they are our community homes. The stories we find on the shelves in libraries open our eyes to other viewpoints and ways of thinking. And today, the technology that exists in libraries connects us to others around the globe and gives us tools to build our own futures,” Ambassador Mills said.



The U.S. Embassy in Yerevan sponsored an Armenian translation of the book, which was recently published by Antares Publishing House. The book will be distributed for free by the Embassy to libraries and schools throughout Armenia.