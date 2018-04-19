Serj v Serzh: A story of correspondence

In the evening of April 18, U.S.-American rock singer, System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has posted a link to the live stream of the rally organized by Nikol Pashinyan at Republic Square. He has added, “Something incredible is happening in Armenia, finally.”



Serj Tankian has also addressed Serzh Sargsyan in the post, “Serge, no disrespect meant, but you are not our father and we are not your children. You have served the people of Armenia and are no longer a viable, respected leader.”



Since this isn’t the first time Tankian addresses Sargsyan, we have decided to recall their correspondence starting from the 2013 presidential election in Armenia.



On 26 February 2013, Serj Tankian has published the following letter to Serzh Sargsyan:



“Dear Mr. President,



Congratulations on your victory.



Victory means getting the most votes, of course, in a democracy.



Based on the overwhelming reported fraud from many NGOs, irrespective of the OSCE report, it seems like it would be scientifically impossible for even you, Mr. President, to know whether you actually won the majority of votes.



That’s quite funny isn’t it? That you, the President of Armenia are not really sure, deep inside, whether you are the true chosen leader of your people or not.



That would really bother me personally. If I wanted to lead my people, I would really want them to make that decision for themselves, because I respect my people and that is their decision to make. Otherwise, I would take over Armenia and call myself the Governor General of Armenia or Dictator du jour or whatever moniker I felt like sporting that day. Maybe your party is out of control and the oligarchs are running out of caviar or something and they want to make sure that the flow of the good times doesn't stop. Whether you've won fairly or not, somehow you are now President, again,” reads the letter.





