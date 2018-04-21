Tankian isn't yet coming to Yerevan, gives some advice for youth

Yerevan/Mediamax/. U.S.-American rock singer, System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian posted a video statement on his Facebook page for "smart and sweet Armenian youth.”
“I would love to join you today, as my heart and my mind are with you. I haven’t been able to do so due to some important reasons, but I am hopeful to join you in the near future,” Serj Tankian said.
He congratulated the Armenian youth “for so far holding on one of the most successful civil disobedience campaigns in Armenian history”.
“This movement is authentic and completely yours and should remain untainted by politics. I can see the love in your eyes and in your hearts,” Takian said.
He noted that the youth have changed the culture of protest, and that is the true revolution in Armenia. “And because of that you’ve won already,” the singer said.
He also gave certain pieces of advice to the Armenian youth:
“Number one: stay clear of the “color revolution” terminology, as that is generally associated with East-West struggle. Our struggle is not with or for East nor West, but for justice and progressive change.
Two: make your demands concrete. My suggestion would be to insist on Serzh Sargsyan leaving not only the office of prime minister, but also resigning as the leader of his party.
Three: continue your path of peaceful resistance and don’t fall into traps of provocateurs. Continue to treat the police as your brothers and sisters.”
In the evening of April 18, U.S.-American rock singer, System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has posted a link to the live stream of the rally organized by Nikol Pashinyan at Republic Square. He has added, “Something incredible is happening in Armenia, finally.”
Serj Tankian has also addressed Serzh Sargsyan in the post, “Serge, no disrespect meant, but you are not our father and we are not your children. You have served the people of Armenia and are no longer a viable, respected leader.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.