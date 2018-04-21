Tankian isn't yet coming to Yerevan, gives some advice for youth

Yerevan/Mediamax/. U.S.-American rock singer, System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian posted a video statement on his Facebook page for "smart and sweet Armenian youth.”

“I would love to join you today, as my heart and my mind are with you. I haven’t been able to do so due to some important reasons, but I am hopeful to join you in the near future,” Serj Tankian said.







He congratulated the Armenian youth “for so far holding on one of the most successful civil disobedience campaigns in Armenian history”.



“This movement is authentic and completely yours and should remain untainted by politics. I can see the love in your eyes and in your hearts,” Takian said.



He noted that the youth have changed the culture of protest, and that is the true revolution in Armenia. “And because of that you’ve won already,” the singer said.



He also gave certain pieces of advice to the Armenian youth:



“Number one: stay clear of the “color revolution” terminology, as that is generally associated with East-West struggle. Our struggle is not with or for East nor West, but for justice and progressive change.



Two: make your demands concrete. My suggestion would be to insist on Serzh Sargsyan leaving not only the office of prime minister, but also resigning as the leader of his party.





