Yerevan develops dynamically, EU Ambassador says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski said today that Yerevan Municipality was a trustworthy partner.

The EU Ambassador said this at the meeting with Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan.



“We have been assured on many occasions that Yerevan Municipality is a trustworthy partner, which is reflected on our joint projects. It is evident that the city is on the path of dynamic development. We attach special importance to the extension of our cooperation with Yerevan Municipality. We are happy to be able to contribute to the development of Yerevan within the frames of our joint projects,” Piotr Switalski noted.



Taron Margaryan emphasized that Yerevan Municipality was open to cooperation with the European Union in any format.



The sides discussed organizational issues, relating to Europe Day Celebration Events to be held on May 27. Piotr Switalski informed that he would take part in the citywide tree-plating in Yerevan on April 15.