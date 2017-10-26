5/10/15: The invitation for Russia and Ter-Petrosyan’s comeback

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: 23-29 OCTOBER, 2002



The invitation for Russia



On October 25, Armenian Minister of Defense Serzh Sargsyan stated that hosting of a NATO Partnership for Peace Cooperative Best Effort-2003 military exercise by Armenia shouldn’t worry Russia.



Serzh Sargsyan at the Cooperative Best Effort 2003 opening Photo: Photolure

• 10 YEARS AGO: 23-29 OCTOBER, 2007

Levon Ter-Petrosyan addresses the rally on October 26, 2007 Photo: Photolure

• 5 YEARS AGO: 23-29 OCTOBER, 2012