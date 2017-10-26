5/10/15: The invitation for Russia and Ter-Petrosyan’s comeback

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.
To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.
• 15 YEARS AGO: 23-29 OCTOBER, 2002
The invitation for Russia
On October 25, Armenian Minister of Defense Serzh Sargsyan stated that hosting of a NATO Partnership for Peace Cooperative Best Effort-2003 military exercise by Armenia shouldn’t worry Russia.
Photo: Photolure
“Russian servicemen can directly participate in this exercise. In any case, we will send the corresponding invitation to the Russian military leadership,” stressed Serzh Sargsyan.
• 10 YEARS AGO: 23-29 OCTOBER, 2007
Ter-Petrosyan’s comeback
On October 26, the first President of Armenia, 62-year-old Levon Ter-Petrosyan announced he would run in the 2008 presidential elections.
Photo: Photolure
While delivering a speech at the rally at Azatutyun Square in Yerevan, Levon Ter-Petrosyan harshly criticized the authorities, stating they “turned Armenia into an outcast, a third world country”.
• 5 YEARS AGO: 23-29 OCTOBER, 2012
The Association Agenda
On October 26, yet another stage of the Armenia-EU talks on the Association Agreement took place in Brussels. The parties agreed to start forming the Association Agenda.
Photo: Photolure
Both sides stated they agreed on the majority of issues of the future agreement, such as the objectives, mutual principles, as well as cooperation in political dialogue, foreign policy, and policies for security and judiciary.
Ara Tadevosyan
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.