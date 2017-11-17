5/10/15: Conflict with ArmenTel, Northern Avenue, Jorge Orrico in Artsakh

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: 13-19 NOVEMBER, 2002



Minister vs. ArmenTel



On November 13, Minister of Transport and Communication Andranik Manukyan stated that the telecommunications company ArmenTel’s monopoly hinders development of Armenian economy.



The Minister told that ArmenTel failed to uphold the commitment of investing USD 127m. At the same time, Andranik Manukyan said it would be unreasonable to revoke ArmenTel’s license as the company was the only telecommunication operator in the country.



Andranik Manukyan and ArmenTel CEO Georgios Vasilakis in 2013 Photo: Photolure

• 10 YEARS AGO: 13-19 NOVEMBER, 2007

The construction of the Northern Avenue Photo: Photolure

The construction of the Northern Avenue Photo: Photolure

• 5 YEARS AGO: 13-19 NOVEMBER, 2012

Jorge Orrico Photo: Busqueda