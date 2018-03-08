5/10/15: The second round, “big guys”, and “special leader”

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: MARCH 5-11, 2003



Naghdalyan’s murder is solved



On March 5, the Armenian Prosecutor General's Office announced the solving of the murder of Chairman of National TV and Radio Council Tigran Naghdalyan, who was killed on 28 December 2002.



Overall, six people were arrested: direct executors of Tigran Naghdalyan’s murder and their accomplices.



The outcome of the second round



On March 5, Armenia held the second round of presidential elections, where acting President Robert Kocharyan won by gaining 67% of votes.



Head of presidential candidate Stepan Demirchyan’s campaign office, Grigor Harutyunyan said that “about 400,000 votes were falsified in incumbent president’s favor” during the second round.



Stepan Demirchyan’s supporters in 2003 Photo: Photolure

Peter Eicher Photo: Photolure

• 10 YEARS AGO: MARCH 5-11, 2008

Robert Kocharyan at a news conference on March 5, 2008 Photo: Photolure

Matthew Bryza and Serzh Sargsyan meeting on March 6, 2008 Photo: Photolure

• 5 YEARS AGO: MARCH 5-11, 2013