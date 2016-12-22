Vigen Sargsyan meets President of Greece

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos received today Armenian Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan in Athens.

Armenian Defense Minister thanked him for the warm meeting and expressed willingness to further activate and deepen relations between the two friendly states, formed on solid historical basis.



Issues, relating the development of military and military-technical cooperation, were discussed during the meeting.



Being on an official visit to Greece, Vigen Sargsyan had a meeting with the Chairman of the Greek Parliament Committee on National Defense and Foreign Affairs and visited Hellenic National Defense College.



Vigen Sargsyan delivered a lecture at the college, introducing the priorities of Armenian-Greek military and military-technical cooperation, challenges and threats of regional security.



