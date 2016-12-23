131 views

Armenian Defense Minister and Georgian FM hold a meeting


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargysan had meetings in Tbilisi with Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze and Chair of Parliamentary Defense and Security Committee Irakli Sesiashvili.

During the meetings on December 22, the parties discussed current level and development perspectives of bilateral cooperation, and touched on issues of ensuring and strengthening of security and stability in the region.

Vigen Sargysan also met with representatives of Georgian civil society in Tbilisi.

Armenian Defense Minister visited Saint Gevorg Cathedral of the Georgian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, met with Primate of the Georgian Diocese Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan and representatives of the clergy.

