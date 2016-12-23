Armenian Defense Minister and Georgian FM hold a meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargysan had meetings in Tbilisi with Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze and Chair of Parliamentary Defense and Security Committee Irakli Sesiashvili.
During the meetings on December 22, the parties discussed current level and development perspectives of bilateral cooperation, and touched on issues of ensuring and strengthening of security and stability in the region.
Vigen Sargysan also met with representatives of Georgian civil society in Tbilisi.
Armenian Defense Minister visited Saint Gevorg Cathedral of the Georgian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, met with Primate of the Georgian Diocese Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan and representatives of the clergy.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.