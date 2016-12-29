1384 views

Azerbaijan lost up to 7 soldiers today, Artsrun Hovhannisyan says


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan stated a little earlier that situation at the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border is calm at the moment.

“Azerbaijan suffered around 7 casualties. Armenian Armed Forces are undertaking prospecting and clearing operations. Armenian side has no wounded soldiers,” Spokesperson informed.

He mentioned that in such circumstances spreading talks about loss of positions and other misinformation is inappropriate.

