Night passes relatively calm on state border

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border was relatively calm on the night of December 29.
Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan informed Mediamax about this.
He remarked that fewer shots were released at night.
Armenian Armed Forces keep full control over the situation, Artsrun Hovhannisyan stressed.
