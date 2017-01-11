Enrico Apriamov is still in hospital

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Deputy Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Enrico Apriamov continues to receive treatment at the Central Clinical Military Hospital.

Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan informed Mediamax about this.



On December 29 Enrico Apriamov’s car got into an accident on Yerevan-Artashat highway.



Hospital Director Aram Asaturyan told Mediamax that the doctors estimate Enrico Apriamov’s state as stable, of moderate severity, and continue the treatment.