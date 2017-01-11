exclusive
1916 views

Enrico Apriamov is still in hospital


Enrico Apriamov
Enrico Apriamov

Photo: http://www.hayzinvor.am


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Deputy Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Enrico Apriamov continues to receive treatment at the Central Clinical Military Hospital.

Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan informed Mediamax about this.

On December 29 Enrico Apriamov’s car got into an accident on Yerevan-Artashat highway.

Hospital Director Aram Asaturyan told Mediamax that the doctors estimate Enrico Apriamov’s state as stable, of moderate severity, and continue the treatment.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | January 10, 2017 16:27
Yerevan Municipality to offer free parking for electric cars

Nagorno Karabakh | January 10, 2017 15:14
Nalbandian expresses hope in consistency from mediators

Armenia-Turkey | January 10, 2017 14:47
Armenia-Turkey relations have no precondition for progress, expert says
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017