Armenia and NATO assess partnership objectives

Yerevan/Mediamax/. From February 27 to March 1, Defense Ministry of Armenia and NATO realized the annual assessment of the Planning and Review Process (PARP) and partnership objectives.

As a result of the discussion, the parties updated the programs and objectives for reforms in Armenia’s defense sector and assistance to development of the country’s interoperable peacekeeping capacities.



In particular, the objectives, reviewed as a result of the Strategic Defense Review (SDR) and legislative reforms in defense sector conditioned by constitutional amendments, will remain the assistance to defense planning, strengthening of military education, building integrity, staff management, development of interoperable capabilities with NATO forces, and other national priorities and programs.



The assessment was concluded by Chief of Defense Policy Department of the Armenian Defense Ministry Levon Ayvazyan and head of NATO Defense Planning Committee Paul Severo during the final meeting.



The results of the assessment will be introduced soon for approval of permanent representatives of Armenia and NATO member states.