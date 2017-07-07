566 views

Defense Universities of Armenia and China to cooperate


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Yerevan /Mediamax/. National Defense Research University of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia (NDRU) hosted today the delegation of experts in defense policy from China, headed by Chan Inli of the School of Defense Studies of China’s National Defense University.

NDRU Head Hayk Kotanjian presented the activities of the NDRU and the prospects of its development.

Speaking about the cooperation between Armenia and China in the field of strategic studies, Hayk Kotanjian touched upon the steps taken towards the establishment of cooperation between the NDRU and similar institutions of China.

A professional discussion followed on a number of topics of strategic importance, in particular, on the possibility of involvement of the South Caucasian states into the “Belt and Road” program proposed by China, the cooperation between the state and private sectors aimed at developing China’s military-industrial complex, etc.

