Russian pilots interact with Armenian Air Force and Air Defense

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On-duty aviation shifts of Russian military base conducted joint training on interaction with capacities of Armenian Air Force and Air Defense.
The following issues were tackled during the training: detection, interception and elimination of potential aerial targets and imitating violators of airspace, Russian military base reports.
The training involved around 300 servicemen and more than 50 units of military equipment, including S-300V, Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile systems and MiG-29 fighter jets.
