Russian base in Armenia trains UAV operators

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Instructors of Divisions of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) of Russian military base in Armenia started training of newly-arrived servicemen.

Within the frames of practical exercises at Kakhmud high-altitude training center, UAV operators will learn how to deploy reconnaissance systems, prepare for the launch, accomplish launching by hand or with a catapult, cope with various tasks in the air and make safe landing.



Press services of the Russian base informed that the peculiarity of the training is the launch of UAVs in “extreme” winter conditions in the territory more than 1,5k m above sea level with strong wind gusts of 10m/s.