U.S. Ambassador visits Armenia’s Military University


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills introduced Command and Staff Faculty of Vazgen Sargsyan Military University to the fundamentals of new U.S. National Security Strategy.

Richard Mills expressed his gratitude for the meeting held on February 21 and remarked that it will help current and future military leaders of Armenia to have a broader understanding of the security policies, adopted by U.S. new administration. 

“All our goals within the frames of U.S. National Security Strategy are in a way directly connected to Armenia, as we have mutual interests here. We highly respect NATO allies and partners, including Armenia, who work together on fight against terrorism and its elimination around the world,” Richard Mills said.

