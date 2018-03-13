Armenian Defense Minister talks new program on officer education

Yerevan /Mediamax/. In the coming days Armenian Defense Ministry will announce a new program, which will allow graduates of high schools, who have passed compulsory military service, to receive higher education as army officers in Vazgen Sargsyan Military University. They will be admitted to the 3rd course and study for 2 years.

“Students will not have to live in barracks of the military university, as they will study in the morning and have free evenings. Students will be able to get Bachelor’s degree in only 2 years and specialize in military education, receiving the title of an officer. They will be provided with decent scholarships, which will allow them to hire a shared apartment in Yerevan with 2-3 other students,” Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan said in an interview to Razminfo.



Minister Sargsyan has said that currently they plan full transformation of Monte Melkonyan Military and Sports College and unification of 2 military universities.